Royal Bank of Canada Has $24.71 Million Stake in Plexus Corp. $PLXS

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.71% of Plexus worth $24,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 185.6% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,576 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $217,141.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,921.10. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.71, for a total transaction of $344,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,263.89. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,356 shares of company stock worth $1,926,890 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plexus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $138.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.82. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $172.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.79.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Plexus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.970 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

