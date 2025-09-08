Royal Bank of Canada Has $25.02 Million Position in Universal Display Corporation $OLED

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 80,665 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $25,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,407,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,333 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter worth $72,327,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $41,147,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $38,981,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 466,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,083,000 after buying an additional 182,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $145.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.50. Universal Display Corporation has a 1-year low of $103.70 and a 1-year high of $215.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.22.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.58 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OLED

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.