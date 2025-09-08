Royal Bank of Canada Has $25.90 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.55% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $25,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,231,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 176,416 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5,519.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 172,754 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,931,000 after purchasing an additional 146,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 731,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,998,000 after buying an additional 137,889 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMHQ opened at $106.21 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $80.60 and a 52 week high of $109.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.97 and a 200-day moving average of $96.70.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

