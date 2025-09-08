Royal Bank of Canada Has $27.03 Million Holdings in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,487 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Allegion were worth $27,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth approximately $3,920,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Allegion by 6.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth approximately $10,014,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Allegion by 32.1% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 13,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $171.90 on Monday. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $116.57 and a 1 year high of $173.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.10 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%.The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,589.48. This trade represents a 26.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,843.16. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.75.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

