Royal Bank of Canada Has $27.09 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,339,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,914 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $27,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOC. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of DOC opened at $18.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 210,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,696.96. This trade represents a 1.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,783 shares of company stock valued at $150,129. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

