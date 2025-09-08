Royal Bank of Canada Has $27.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 282,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $27,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,416,000 after acquiring an additional 37,255 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 225,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

IOO opened at $115.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.79 and a 52 week high of $116.54.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

