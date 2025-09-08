Royal Bank of Canada Has $27.38 Million Stock Position in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,088 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 70,162 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.22% of Antero Resources worth $27,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 64.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.2%

Antero Resources stock opened at $32.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 10.13%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antero Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 price objective on Antero Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

Read Our Latest Report on AR

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.