Royal Bank of Canada Has $27.58 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350,729 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of SS&C Technologies worth $27,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,401,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,704,134,000 after buying an additional 186,440 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,598,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,869,000 after buying an additional 539,483 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,212,000 after buying an additional 182,200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,705,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,447,000 after buying an additional 151,708 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,447,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,914,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC stock opened at $88.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average of $82.13. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.83 and a 12-month high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 13.34%.SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

