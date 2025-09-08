Royal Bank of Canada Has $29.60 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Corporation $BEPC

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,060,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,483 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $29,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 59.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 4.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,022,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,462,000 after acquiring an additional 91,367 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 177.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,987,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,946 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 24.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,855,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,574,000 after acquiring an additional 945,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $33.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -167.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

