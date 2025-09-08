Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,618 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,525,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,259,000 after acquiring an additional 335,951 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 753,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 210,568 shares in the last quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. now owns 43,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $18.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

