Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,233 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.34% of nVent Electric worth $29,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $229,615,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 743.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,215,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,026 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 1,869.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,578 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,466,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,961,000 after purchasing an additional 869,906 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in nVent Electric by 38.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,120,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,142,000 after purchasing an additional 585,449 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 24,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,208,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,670. This represents a 67.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 20,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $1,851,258.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,491.60. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,111 shares of company stock valued at $23,367,520. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $92.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.88. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVT

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.