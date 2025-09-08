Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Wingstop Inc. $WING

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.41% of Wingstop worth $25,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Wingstop by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 106.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Wingstop by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $1,666,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,842,034.18. The trade was a 9.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 11,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $4,421,118.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,838 shares of company stock worth $8,118,535 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ WING opened at $309.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.22. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.00 and a twelve month high of $433.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $174.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on Wingstop from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wingstop

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.