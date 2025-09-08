Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Global X Uranium ETF $URA

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,129,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,609 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $25,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,973,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 2,372.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 656,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after acquiring an additional 630,071 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 1,295.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 480,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 446,505 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,202,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,568,000 after acquiring an additional 402,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 364,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 314,986 shares during the period.

Shares of URA stock opened at $40.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

