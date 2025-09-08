Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,775,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,063 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Haleon worth $28,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 267.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 152.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLN opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.23. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLN. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

