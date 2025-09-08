Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. $SKX

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 225,536 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.32% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $27,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 30,053 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,804,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $63.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.40. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $78.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.