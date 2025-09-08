Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $26,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 36.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Lantheus by 2.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of LNTH opened at $54.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.29. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $118.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $378.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.69 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. This trade represents a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Farallon Partners L. L C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,246,296.05. The trade was a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,812,000 shares of company stock worth $382,427,380 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNTH

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.