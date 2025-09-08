Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 428,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,717 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $26,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 136.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 848,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,799,000 after buying an additional 488,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $21,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,493,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,716,000 after acquiring an additional 268,250 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,836,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,721,000 after purchasing an additional 161,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $8,928,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBSH. Bank of America raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $60.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.99.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 26.37%.The firm had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

