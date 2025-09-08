Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 242,905 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. $KYN

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,241,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $28,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 72,500.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 452,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

In related news, President James C. Baker bought 25,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $305,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 836,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,199,688. The trade was a 3.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 77,050 shares of company stock worth $952,740.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

