Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 56,432 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 416,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,432 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $30,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 145.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1,007.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 62.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 932.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 46.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GMED shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Shares of GMED opened at $60.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average is $64.40. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $745.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

