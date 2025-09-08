Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 94,321 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,321 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 36,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 63,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0686 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

