Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF $VIOO

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.89% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $24,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $110.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.36 and its 200 day moving average is $99.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $119.04.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.