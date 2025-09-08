Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $26,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in FirstCash by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 37,490 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $2,338,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Capital One Financial set a $160.00 target price on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,109,857.60. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick L. Wessel sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $4,315,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 901,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,673,152.06. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,400 shares of company stock worth $16,004,237 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $147.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.46. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.24 and a 12-month high of $150.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $830.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.42 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

