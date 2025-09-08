Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in Enpro Inc. $NPO

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Enpro were worth $24,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Enpro by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Enpro by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Enpro in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Enpro by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 186,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 17,458 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Enpro from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enpro

In other news, EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,541 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.77, for a total value of $568,599.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,515,287.32. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Stock Up 1.2%

Enpro stock opened at $219.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.50. Enpro Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.50 and a twelve month high of $231.94.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $288.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.83 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.83%.The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Enpro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-8.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

