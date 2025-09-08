Royal Bank of Canada Sells 16,285 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.47% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $28,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $236.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.32 and a 12 month high of $238.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.97.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

