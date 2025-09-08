Royal Bank of Canada Sells 174,861 Shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation $EGO

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,779,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 174,861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $29,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 550,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 384,793 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 469,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 70,478 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 453,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 32,892 shares during the period. Mudita Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 335,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 222,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 54,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $26.10 on Monday. Eldorado Gold Corporation has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $459.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.85 million. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corporation will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

