Royal Bank of Canada Sells 196,839 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,839 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $30,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $56.45 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.75.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

