Royal Bank of Canada Sells 21,186 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,186 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.07% of Huron Consulting Group worth $26,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $13,822,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN opened at $141.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.76. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.58 and a 12 month high of $155.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 6.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $50,898.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,942.03. This trade represents a 22.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,040 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total transaction of $142,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,071.88. This represents a 11.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,211 shares of company stock valued at $967,191. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

