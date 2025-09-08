Royal Bank of Canada Sells 24,675 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,675 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.15% of Molina Healthcare worth $26,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MOH. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, COO James Woys bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. This represents a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,719.94. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE MOH opened at $174.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.75 and a 200-day moving average of $269.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52 week low of $151.95 and a 52 week high of $365.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

