Royal Bank of Canada Sells 26,237 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,237 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.21% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $24,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $126.13 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.62 and a 200 day moving average of $101.03.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 3.14%.The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Baird R W raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $664,079.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,222.72. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $746,115.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,413.24. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $1,714,544 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

