Royal Bank of Canada Sells 32,369 Shares of Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,369 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.23% of Revvity worth $28,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Revvity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Revvity by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Revvity by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Revvity by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Revvity by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVTY has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of RVTY opened at $86.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.99. Revvity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.36 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $720.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.950 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Further Reading

