Royal Bank of Canada Sells 44,274 Shares of STERIS plc $STE

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,274 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.13% of STERIS worth $27,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in STERIS by 4,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 503.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $245.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.95. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $200.98 and a 52-week high of $252.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.32.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total transaction of $844,252.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,299.80. The trade was a 83.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 4,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total transaction of $994,455.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,467.56. The trade was a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,940 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

