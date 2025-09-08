Royal Bank of Canada Sells 45,332 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,332 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $30,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter worth $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $132.08 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.43 and a twelve month high of $196.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.41 and a 200 day moving average of $140.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.51%.The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Landstar System from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Baird R W raised Landstar System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Landstar System

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.