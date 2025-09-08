Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,343 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.52% of Badger Meter worth $29,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.40.

Badger Meter Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $182.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.92 and a 200-day moving average of $213.57. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.17 and a 1-year high of $256.08.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.38 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.53%.Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

