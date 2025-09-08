Royal Bank of Canada Sells 68,690 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. $GDYN

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,690 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.05% of Grid Dynamics worth $26,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 28,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDYN opened at $7.82 on Monday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $662.12 million, a PE ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.45 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

