Runway Growth Finance Corp. $RWAY Stake Reduced by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,689 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Runway Growth Finance were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 2.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 85,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 131.7% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the period. 64.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RWAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up from $11.50) on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Runway Growth Finance Price Performance

Shares of RWAY opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.70. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.47%.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

