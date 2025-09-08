Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming trimmed its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at about $67,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,899,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,748,000 after purchasing an additional 603,936 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 946.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 502,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 454,922 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 42.2% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 887,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,195,000 after purchasing an additional 263,630 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,462,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,576,000 after purchasing an additional 207,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of RHP stock opened at $100.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.54. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $121.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $659.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.930-8.490 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $128,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,049.76. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Eric Bolton, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.33 per share, with a total value of $190,660.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,660. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

