Select Medical Holdings Corporation $SEM Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP cut its position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 78.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Select Medical by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM opened at $13.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $40.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Select Medical had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 2.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Select Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

