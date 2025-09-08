SFL Corporation Ltd. $SFL Shares Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP boosted its stake in SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 183.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in SFL were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SFL in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SFL by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 30,417 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the 1st quarter valued at $4,172,000. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in SFL by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 27,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in SFL by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL Price Performance

SFL stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. SFL Corporation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.30.

SFL Cuts Dividend

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. SFL’s payout ratio is 415.38%.

About SFL

(Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.