Short Interest in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Increases By 42.7%

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,980,000 shares, agrowthof42.7% from the July 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Achieve Life Sciences Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $5.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 39.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Stories

