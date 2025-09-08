Short Interest in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Expands By 70.6%

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,860,000 shares, anincreaseof70.6% from the July 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Arteris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $8.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22. Arteris has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $14.29.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 8,546.17% and a negative net margin of 52.41%. Arteris has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arteris will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Arteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Arteris from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Report on Arteris

Insider Transactions at Arteris

In other Arteris news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 94,245 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $1,271,365.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 189,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,199.65. The trade was a 33.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 42,692 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $381,666.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 399,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,448.26. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,219 shares of company stock worth $5,792,607. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 11,823.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 4,810.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Arteris

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.