SL Green Realty Corporation $SLG Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 53.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 149.6% during the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in SL Green Realty by 20.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 156.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,130,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Insider Activity

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 2,500 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $151,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,791.57. This trade represents a 72.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE SLG opened at $62.07 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.94 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.26. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $147.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SL Green Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-5.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a yield of 543.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -572.22%.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

