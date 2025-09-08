Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. $SWBI Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWBI shares. Zacks Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Shares of SWBI opened at $8.74 on Monday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.53 million, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.23 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 216.67%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

