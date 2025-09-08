Solid Biosciences Inc. $SLDB Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,250 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.22% of Solid Biosciences worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 15,188.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.54. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLDB. Wedbush dropped their target price on Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Solid Biosciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Solid Biosciences

About Solid Biosciences

(Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.