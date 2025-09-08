Sonos, Inc. $SONO Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sonos were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sonos by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Corient IA LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $7,593,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 14,505,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,183,398.75. This trade represents a 4.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,950,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,713,016. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Sonos Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of SONO stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $344.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.66 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 5.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

