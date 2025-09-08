SpartanNash Company $SPTN Shares Bought by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SpartanNash worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.90 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $26.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. SpartanNash Company has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $908.13 million, a P/E ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 0.50.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SpartanNash Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

