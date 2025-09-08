SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 162.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,401,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,704,134,000 after buying an additional 186,440 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,598,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,869,000 after buying an additional 539,483 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,212,000 after buying an additional 182,200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,705,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,447,000 after buying an additional 151,708 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,447,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,914,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SSNC opened at $88.80 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.83 and a 52 week high of $91.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 13.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.38.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

