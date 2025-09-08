State of Wyoming Acquires 1,371 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

State of Wyoming increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,507 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 165.3% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 838,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 522,172 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 105,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 170.9% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 163,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 103,273 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.3% in the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $216,323.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 337,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,109.41. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.74.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

