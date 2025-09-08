State of Wyoming Acquires 2,377 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. $NGS

State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) by 116.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4,293.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 370.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 107,679 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natural Gas Services Group

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 403,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,890,018. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean K. Holley purchased 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $99,728.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,324. This trade represents a 92.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:NGS opened at $26.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.57. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $29.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.87 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Natural Gas Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Natural Gas Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

Natural Gas Services Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Natural Gas Services Group Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

Featured Stories

