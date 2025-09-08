State of Wyoming Acquires 3,506 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. $RMAX

State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. State of Wyoming owned 0.06% of RE/MAX worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 19,551 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in RE/MAX by 351.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 36,373 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in RE/MAX by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the 1st quarter worth about $1,342,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RE/MAX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RE/MAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

RE/MAX Price Performance

RE/MAX stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $14.31.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

