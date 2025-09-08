State of Wyoming Acquires 592 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tema Etfs LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 49.7% in the first quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 102,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 122,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $80.92 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Melius lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

